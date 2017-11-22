The Things My Son Is Thankful For

There’s no school this week for C.J. and Chase due to the Thanksgiving holiday. We haven’t seen Chase in two days because he’s now a high schooler who is too cool for us and has a very busy social life.
Never fear, C.J. has been here asking for things to do to pass the time. So, I kept with our annual tradition of having him list the things he’s thankful for from A to Z.
Things I Am Thankful For
By: C.J., age 10
I am thankful for:
Apples
Bob the Drag Queen and baby powder
C.J. (me) and Chapstick and cheerleading
Drag queens and Ding Dong cupcakes and the dentist
Equality
Family and friends
Good days and gymnastics
Helping others
Imaginations
Jewelry
Knowledge
Laughing
Makeup
Nice people
Opening presents
Pride and pride parades and pride parties
Q. I’m literally not thankful for anything that starts with a Q.
RuPaul and rainbows
Sleeping and sewing
Thai food and time at the beach
Unity and unicorns
Very fun things
Watching my brother play football
Xoxo. That means hugs and kisses, FYI.
Yelling in a good way
Zipining in Colorado
Happy Thanksgiving to the Duron family!
Or Queer equality?
To Lori Matt Chase & CJ
Happy Thanksgiving
Ed
What are ding dong cupcakes? ^_^
Gorgeous! Thanks for sharing
great list! How about Queens for Q?
An excellent list, C.J.!! For Q, how about Quality time with your family?