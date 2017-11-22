The Things My Son Is Thankful For

Posted on November 22, 2017 by

There’s no school this week for C.J. and Chase due to the Thanksgiving holiday. We haven’t seen Chase in two days because he’s now a high schooler who is too cool for us and has a very busy social life.

Never fear, C.J. has been here asking for things to do to pass the time. So, I kept with our annual tradition of having him list the things he’s thankful for from A to Z.

Things I Am Thankful For
By: C.J., age 10

I am thankful for:

Apples

Bob the Drag Queen and baby powder

C.J. (me) and Chapstick and cheerleading

Drag queens and Ding Dong cupcakes and the dentist

Equality

Family and friends

Good days and gymnastics

Helping others

Imaginations

Jewelry

Knowledge

Laughing

Makeup

Nice people

Opening presents

Pride and pride parades and pride parties

Q. I’m literally not thankful for anything that starts with a Q.

RuPaul and rainbows

Sleeping and sewing

Thai food and time at the beach

Unity and unicorns

Very fun things

Watching my brother play football

Xoxo. That means hugs and kisses, FYI.

Yelling in a good way

Zipining in Colorado

 

7 Responses to The Things My Son Is Thankful For

  1. Lance says:
    November 23, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to the Duron family!

    Reply
  2. TransKid says:
    November 23, 2017 at 5:18 am

    Or Queer equality?

    Reply
  3. Ed says:
    November 23, 2017 at 2:49 am

    To Lori Matt Chase & CJ

    Happy Thanksgiving

    Ed

    Reply
  4. Lisa A. says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    What are ding dong cupcakes? ^_^

    Reply
  5. bone&silver says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Gorgeous! Thanks for sharing

    Reply
  6. Nan says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    great list! How about Queens for Q?

    Reply
  7. samatwitch says:
    November 22, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    An excellent list, C.J.!! For Q, how about Quality time with your family?

    Reply

