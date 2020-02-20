My name is C.J. and I’m 13 years old. I am a member of the LGBTQ community. My gender identity is male and my gender expression is female. That means that I’m awesome. Just kidding. It means that I was identified male at birth and I like my male body and I prefer male pronouns, but the way I dress and the things I like are considered feminine (whatever that means). Another way to describe me is gender nonconforming or gender creative.
For as long as I can remember, I’ve liked all the stuff in the “pink aisles.” I’ve always known I’m different. I’ve always known that I’m not a “typical boy.” And, I’ve never really cared that I’m different. There is no part of me – not even a single part – that wants to be a “typical boy.” The thought of having to play baseball or wear boys’ clothes makes me cringe with sadness. It makes me feel like I’d be forced to do something I don’t want to do. Kids shouldn’t be forced to be something or someone who they aren’t. Kids should be able to be themselves.
When people call me a girl or misgender me I don’t really care. To me, gender is over. Gender is so last year. But when someone tells you their preferred pronouns, you should use those pronouns. Just like when they tell you their name and you use it.
When I was little, like five or six years old, I wanted to be a girl. I never felt like I was a girl or like I was supposed to be a girl. That means that I’m not transgender. I don’t feel like I’m in the wrong body. I feel like I’m in the right body. I’m just me.
I know transgender people who have transitioned. I’m happy for people who transition because it means they are being their authentic self, but transitioning isn’t for me.
My advice for younger kids like me is that it’s going to be okay. Just be yourself. People will learn to like you the way you are. You aren’t weird, you’re just different. And being different is awesome!
My parents have always been supportive. They’ve always let me be who I am. My advice to parents who have a kid like me is they should let their kid be who they were born to be. It’s okay. There’s nothing wrong with your child. You need to learn to accept it, because you aren’t going to be able to change it. And, if you try to change it, you’re just making your child upset. You’re probably making yourself upset, too. And, your child might grow up to not love themselves. Everyone should love themselves.
I hate it when people say that my parents are forcing me to be the way I am. It’s seriously so stupid. How could my parents be forcing me to do things that I really, truly want to do? That makes no sense. I am being me. One hundred percent. And, at this point, I don’t care who sees me being me.
I haven’t always felt that way. I’ve been bullied, badly, but I’ve always come out stronger. Bullies aren’t going to get me to stop being me.
I think it’s important for people – including bullies and haters – to see me because people need to see there are kids like me out there. Gender creative kids need to see other kids like themselves. The more people see people like me, the less “different” we are and the more they accept people like me. Besides, I’m not ashamed of who I am.
Some of my favorite things are doing makeup, hanging out with friends and watching Queer Eye with my family. When I grow up I want to be a makeup artist and maybe a stylist. I love making people feel beautiful.
I also want to be an advocate for the LGBTQ and nonbinary communities. My mom says that if you are in a position to help other people, you should. So that’s what I do.
I helped make my elementary school the first school in the district to adopt a dress code that wasn’t gender specific. One year later, the dress code was used as a model at every elementary school in the district. That’s 26 schools!
Through meetings and email campaigns, I got my school district to stop sex/gender segregation in elementary school PE classes and to stop having special event dress codes that were illegal because they discriminated against gender creative students.
If I can see a way to make life better and easier for gender creative people, I always try to do it.
Being kind, sticking up for others and not being a jerk. That’s what life is all about.
Some people feel insecure about themselves and that changes them, not physically but mentally. Some people let all the bullying get to them and get affected by it, bringing out the extreme case of suicide. Some people suffer from depression, others anxiety, but not you. After everything you lived, you were able to stand up and say no to everyone who bullied you. You’re really a wonder. Take good care of yourself, people like you, so true to themselves, are rare to find. Keep that lovely personality of yours
Thank you, CJ, for such an understandable explanation. Your parents must certainly be proud of what a well-spoken person you are.
When I was little I wanted to be a boy, but mainly because it would’ve been more convenient when I needed to pee when I was out riding my horse. Also because I hated wearing dresses (which were required for school back then). People called me a tomboy but it wasn’t something bully someone about. Unfortunately, boys didn’t/ don’t have that kind of freedom of expression.
You are amazing! And your correct about gender being over, it should have been years ago. It’s very brave and courageous of you to advocate for your community. It will cause positive change. My 30yo daughter doesn’t believe me how hidden being gay was in the 80’s and Elton John and Freddie Mercury his their authentic self from the world! It’s not that long ago people of colour and women were discriminated against and now USA had a black President! with strong, awesome souls like yourself hopefully soon all children can “just be”.
I’m hard to impress but you’ve impressed me! You go rainbow raiser!
Jeanette from Perth xx
Dear CJ,
You are a self confident and mature young person educating others. Thank you for being open and sharing your feelings. I would be so proud of you if you were my child . . . keep being yourself, you will go far.
Colette
Excellent piece. I’d love to see the document for gender neutral uniforms and such. Thank you for being true to yourself and sharing this message of strength with others.
You are incredible CJ!