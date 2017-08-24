Inside the Mind of a Gender Creative Boy

I hear from a lot of adults raising gender expansive four and five year olds. The adults are typically stressed, confused, lonely and scared. I get it. I’ve been there. Ages four and five were the toughest for us in terms of parenting a gender expansive child. I tell families that it gets better once the child can communicate his/her thoughts and feelings. Like, now, with C.J. being 10 years old and getting ready to start fifth grade, if I have a question about him, I can ask him and he can answer. I asked C.J. what he remembers thinking and feeling when he was four and five years old and I wrote it all down. I’m hoping that sharing C.J.’s memories below might help families currently wondering and/or struggling. xoxo, Lori
(By: C.J., age 10, August 2017)
When I was two years old I kind of liked cars and knights and stuff because that’s all the toys we had. When I got closer to three years old, I started to like pink, purple and princesses. By the time I was four years old, I liked everything girl stuff. I really liked the way girls’ hair and dresses moved.
In preschool and kindergarten, I got the hint that I wasn’t like other boys my age. They would wear superhero stuff and I would wear clothes that were more feminine. I even wore Little Mermaid pajamas on pajama day and a Monster High costume on Halloween.
At that time I don’t think I really cared what other kids thought about me. When you’re in preschool and kindergarten and you’re different, the other kids don’t really care as much. My mom says I used to ask every morning if I was going to get bullied at school, but I don’t remember that. My mom says it’s good to forget stuff sometimes.
Back when I was four and five years old, I used to tell my parents that I wanted to be a girl. I never said I was a girl. I just said I wanted to be a girl. Because then I could like all of the stuff and hobbies and clothes that I liked and nobody would care or give me a hard time about it.
I used to draw myself as a girl. This summer, I went through my drawings from kindergarten and in all of them I had long ponytails and dresses on. It surprised me when I saw that. When I saw those drawings, it made me realize how fast people can forget things they did. I’m going into fifth grade now and that was just back in kindergarten.
I guess I do remember wanting to be a girl if I think about it really hard, but I don’t want to be a girl anymore. I want to be me. Just me. I’m a gender creative boy. I’m a boy who likes girl stuff. I don’t even like calling it girl stuff and boy stuff. There shouldn’t be girl stuff and boy stuff; it’s all just stuff.
Sometimes I don’t feel safe at school and other times I do feel safe. I don’t feel safe at school when I’m in the bathroom or when the fire alarms go off. I also don’t like being alone. I don’t feel safe in the bathroom because the boys just pee everywhere and they aren’t as neat and tidy as the girls. I’m more neat and tidy like the girls. I always go in the stalls, even if I’m going pee. That makes me feel more secure.
I feel like I’m a different type of boy. But I’m a boy for sure. I like both male and female pronouns. I don’t really care which ones people use when they talk about me. I feel like pronouns are no big deal. Pronouns are not important to me, rainbows are important to me. My mom says different things are important to different people.
People who are LGBTQ are important. That’s a fact. People who are different are very important because they are people, but not everybody sees them that way.
My mom and dad used to sometimes think I was transgender – a girl born in a boy’s body. They even thought about letting me transition to being a girl when I was littler. That doesn’t bother me because I know I’d be a boy now.
I don’t think it’s possible that I’m transgender because I really like how I am. I’m happy with myself.
My mom and dad tell me that some parents with kids who are four and five years old are really stressed out because they have gender creative kids and they don’t know what to do. I would tell those parents to just relax and let your kid be who they are. And, let them know that you love them no matter what. That’s what my parents tell me.
If I could talk to myself when I was four years old, I would tell myself “don’t transition, because you are going to like who you are when you’re older. You can like girl stuff without being a girl. You can just be you.”
But if a kid is transgender, their parents need to let their kid decide who they are and follow their kid’s lead. If your kid is transgender, let them transition. Let them be who they are.
Sometimes it’s hard being a transgender kid or gender creative kid because you’ve got to take a lot of time to figure things out.
I think overall parents need to do a lot of relaxing.
I am not a parent but have worked with children and young people my entire life. Not just my adult life, I mean I was the nanny in college and the babysitter when I was 12, Aunt Kelly was a title I earned at 9, I was a Big with BBBS in college, I ran a community center in a public housing project in grad school, and I now work in the foster care system… kids have it hard and so do parents. CJ warmed my heart with his words, and imagining the parents he has to feel so safe in his expression made my heart grow three sizes. Thank you.
I agree with CJ that parents need to relax more, and I think this is true for parents of all sorts of kids, especially those whose kids have extra challenges, be that gender creativity or anything else. (My son has Aspergers Syndrome. I wouldn’t describe him as gender creative, but he does think that societies obsession with gender is illogical and he definitely dresses to suit himself, not what’s in fashion, including taking great delight in wearing a kilt, as far as I can tell in part to provoke reactions from people who think boys shouldn’t wear “skirts”)
Toys R Us has eliminated gender profiling in their store layout designs. Perhaps the clothing stores will follow suit. Maybe a note to Target?
I recently experienced a surprising development with my gender creative son. He had always been mildly gender creative and somewhat withdrawn. But this year his confidence really bloomed and as a result he became more assertive and open with his gender expression. It was at the point where I figured I would have to start explaining things to his teachers and relatives.
Then in the late summer I was having an unrelated conversation with his older brother, reasserting the rule that we don’t use the expression “that’s gay”. (Which he had not and was rather offended at the implication that he might ever.) Suddenly my pink haired, barrette wearing boy piped up and asked “what is a gay person?”
So I explained and before the words were all out of my mouth he said “Oh! That’s what I am. I’m gay.”
We talked a little more about it, much to his older brother’s mortification, and he hasn’t brought it up again in the weeks since. What’s interesting is that his gender bending has ceased full stop. It’s as if by identifying he settled into a new understanding of himself. Maybe he will go back to wanting those things or maybe the impulse towards it is gone, subsumed by whatever his 8 year old understanding of gayness may be.
Obviously different from C.J. but another rainbow’s journey.
Lol of course once I posted this not 3 hours later he announced he wants to be the first male member of Glitter Force so…
Thank you for being one of the best examples of parenting I’ve gotten to witness.
Please tell CJ he’s one of me heroes. He’s brave, faces his fears, and lives who he is, not what society tries to tell him he has to be. My favorite quote from this is, “It’s not girl stuff or boy stuff, it’s just stuff!”
BTW I’m 54 and have spent my life standing up for the right of everyone to be WHO they are, not what others think they should be. I’ve lost friends to the hate that ended their lives and have decided no more will lose to the hate.
Prayers and blessings on CJ, you, your husband and CJ’s brother.
I shared this with my almost 10 year old gender creative son and he said “that sounds a lot like me! I want to be C.J.’s friend. Can you text her and see if we could play?” Thank you for sharing. I know my own son is going to sleep happier tonight knowing there’s someone else out in world like him.
Are you sure you’re only 10 CJ.?
“There shouldn’t be girl stuff and boy stuff; it’s all just stuff.”
That’s what I always tell my daughter (who is 5 now) too, ever since she came home saying that “pink is for girls and blue and green are for boys”, I said everyone could pick their own favourite colour. And she does prefer pink, but I wouldn’t want her to judge other girls (like her cousin) who prefer blue or boys who prefer pink. Or find out some day that dinosaurs or pirates or other things she likes besides princesses and ballet are “for boys”.
What an amazingly beautiful way of looking at who we are as human beings. Devision is just an illusion and I’m so glad you are part of this world. Keep being you!
Great message CJ! Be who you are.
Amazing CJ.
I don’t have a gender creative child but I think what you said rings true for all parents. We all stress out about who our kids are. We all need to do a whole lot more relaxing.
Thank you for being so wise. 😊
Laurie
Parent of 11 yr old girl going into 6th grade
This post has me in tears. I took my 7 year old gender creative son shopping for school clothes today, and he picked put 2 skirts with cute tops, all from the girls department. He’s worn girl shirts before, and he gets teased. He really wants to wear the skirts, but he doesn’t want to have to explain who he is and get questioned when he uses the bathroom, and I’m terrified for him. He asked on the way home if my friend who’s MTF takes medicine so she does not grow a beard, and if those pills could also help in changing someones voice. He doesn’t know if he wants to be a girl, but he knows life would be easier if he had been born with a girls body. The amount of hate happening in this country right now has me terrified for him….It’s hard to just relax when your heart is out there walking around, with a big target on him. I hope he’s as strong as CJ is, because I know I’m not nearly as strong as Lori.
I think this is awesome. I’d love to hear how your perspective continues to change over the years. And your brother too if he is willing share
It’s True: “Out of the mouth of babes come words of wisdom”. CJ is living proof of that.
It’s a darn shame that old curmudgeons wind up being – “in charge”. They make some pretty dumb statements; like: Transgendered people will not be allowed to serve in the military.
And then, it is so, simply because they are “in charge”. They give some “trumped-up” reasons as to why it should be so. Old Curmudgeons do that – make up solutions in search of a (non-existent) problem. Kids don’t do that.
I believe that kids should be “in charge”, and all old curmudgeons (like myself) should be retired , and take advantage of that “second childhood” by hanging out at the beach (but my business partner won’t allow that – he’s “in charge”).
I think they way to make all the anxieties and stress (at least about what clothes to wear today) is to find a way to alter people’s expectation of gender expression in our children. Binary gender/sex thinking for females is so uncool! It needs to be so uncool for males as well!
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! This is amazing and I’m sharing it widely.
Always stand up for what u believe and what you like about YOURSELF
Thank you so much CJ for your thoughtful and inspiring words! My son is 4 and 1/2 years old and for some time now has expressed a strong preference for wearing dresses and/or tutus. As I am sure your parents feel about you, to my wife and I he is just the coolest little guy ever. Recently he has been very clear that he is a boy and he, like you, knows himself the best. So with your sage advice we will relax, follow our son’s lead, and enjoy what lies ahead.
Love this! My 6 year old son sounds EXACTLY like CJ. I will try to relax more, thanks for the great advice!
What wonderful words!
this has always been my favorite blog.
CJ is so much more insightful than so many people. Including (cough, cough) our “president.”
“You can just be you. ” If only all of us would live by that! We would be so much at peace with ourselves.
Wisdom from the mouths of babes…
I’m blown away by CJ’s maturity. Great advice!
Excellently put CJ
Awesome thoughts, CJ. If we could all just get that across to adults we’d all be better off in alot of ways! Thanks for telling your truth!
Possibly one of the best quotes ever: ” I think overall parents need to do a lot of relaxing.”.
Dawn, I agree completely. A wonderful quote.
CJ has this amazing wisdom in his young body that I am in awe of. I can’t wait to see what CJ does as he grows to adulthood, because he’s such a powerful example of what happens when gender creative kids are supported, and he is already so eloquent about the way society needs to change its own perceptions. He gives me hope for the future in a time that is so challenging for us and our LGBTQ kids.
Both boys, Chase and CJ are strong examples, of what being supported as a child can do.
Wow! You’re awesome CJ!
As a PFLAG Mama, I always enjoy your posts. I do wish, however, WordPress would consider the advertising included in the post. An ad for a Chinese dating site is inappropriate and smacks of trafficking.
Sorry about the ad. I’ve checked in to it and complained before. And the same ad doesn’t appear for all viewers. I get served one that is much more appropriate.
CJ is wise beyond his years !!! He is giving the best advice I think I have ever heard.
This is absolutely powerful! Thank you!
“I think overall parents need to do a lot of relaxing.” I love this, and I think you could change “parents” to “people” and it would probably make the whole world a better place 😉 Wise beyond his years.
Wonderful post. I do think that the sooner we get rid of what constitutes female colours/clothes/hobbies and just have colours/clothes/hobbies (even if we call them femiNINE/masculINE) — well the sooner the better. I frequently shop with my 9yo for clothes from the ‘girls” rail. Last purchase a pink unicorn jumper. Why do shops persist with the girl/Boy distinction