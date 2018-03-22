My Son is Tripped, Kicked, Stabbed, Told He’s Invisible At School

All of these things are true. I’m not making these up for people to feel bad for me. I just want you to know what has been happening to me. I don’t feel safe at school.
Allie and Rachel and sometimes Trina punch me, hit me and kick me, even after I tell them to stop. When I say stop, they find it as a joke. They laugh with each other after they do that to me.
One time when Allie really hurt me, I had to do a friendly punch to get her to stop. I felt bad about that friendly punch. I’m not a hurter or a puncher.
Two times Allie stabbed me very hard with her red pen and it left marks on me. It hurt me. She did it with the cap on. She did it so hard that it felt like the cap was off. I put my cap on my pen and gave her a little tap trying to show her that I could stand up for myself a little bit, but then I was afraid she would stab me even harder, and she did. So I stopped it.
When we sit at lunch, Allie forces me to move over if she wants to sit where I’m sitting. She forces me by pushing me.
Allie makes fun of me for going to speech. She yells out multiple times “C.J. goes to speech!” That makes me feel very sad and embarrassed.
Last week, Rachel took my sandwich. I tried to get it back from her, but she ripped it apart and made it to shreds even though I was trying to stop her. That made me feel sad, a little bit embarrassed and very hungry. When my mom picked me up from school that day I was so hungry.
When I walk around the classroom, I always have to take the long way because if I walk behind Rachel she finds a way to trip me no matter what. She pushes her chair out to block me or she purposely makes me trip and stumble into other people. I should be able to walk around the classroom safely just like everyone else.
Allie told me she didn’t want to hang out with me as much because I’m gay and her family doesn’t hang out with gay people so she doesn’t hang out with gay people. She said people told her to stop hanging out with me if she wants to be popular. A few days after she said that, I talked to her about it and she said she was joking. I told her you don’t joke about that kind of stuff. It made me feel very sad, but she just ignored me. Yesterday I talked to her about it again and she said she never said that about me being gay. But she did! I heard it with my own ears!
It’s hard to see Allie and her mom at school every day because I know they don’t accept gay people so they don’t accept me. I know what’s going through their minds about me and LGBTQ people. I’m afraid her mom is going to say something to me.
For three Fridays, Allie pushed my violin out of my hands and threw my violin folders in the air and all of my papers went flying everywhere and people stepped on them. That’s not nice. And it was embarrassing.
Rachel said that nobody notices when I’m absent or not at school. That makes me feel sad and like I’m invisible and like nobody really cares about me at school except for you and Principal Alice.
When I told Allie I was going to miss two days of school she said, “Yes! Finally!” That made me very sad and like I couldn’t trust anyone anymore because my own so-called friend didn’t want me around.
Yesterday Allie and Trina wouldn’t let me walk near them and they ran away from me.
This has been my second to the worst month in my life. The worst month was when my grandma died. And this is my birthday month! It should be a happy month! I am trying to make new friends, but it’s very, very hard.
I don’t feel safe at school like I should feel. Our school is supposed to be a school where people are kind, but I don’t feel safe. I told Allie that she has made me dread going to school every day. She made fun of me for saying it because I looked like I was about to cry. And I was.
I always feel very scared going to school every day. I shouldn’t feel that way about going to school, I should feel happy and safe. It’s making me so scared. I feel very sick and overwhelmed and scared from all this.
I know that other kids see Allie, Rachel and Trina treating me the way they treat me. I don’t want other kids to think they can bully anyone. It’s not setting a good example.
Every school year I go into my new class worried that there will be a bully in my class. I never thought it would be my friends.
Thank you for listening. I’m glad you’re my teacher.
Sincerely,
C.J.
C.J. sent that letter to his teacher when he’d had enough of being bullied at school.
He asked me to type while he dictated. He wiped tears away as he talked. He wouldn’t make eye contact with me. As he detailed incidents that he’d never told me about, I tried to just type. Not act surprised. Not cry. Not fly into a rage.
Up until then, C.J. tried to handle (and ignore) the bullying on his own. When it was too much to keep to himself, he told me bits and pieces and made me promise not to tell the school or contact the parents of his bullies.
It quickly got to be too much for me, too. I couldn’t keep my promise. I had to report it to his teacher. The morning after I did, she asked C.J. if he would write down everything that had happened to him.
The words spilled out of him that afternoon and the next day the teacher and principal launched an investigation. It was a thorough one – which means that, to us, it felt like it dragged on forever.
We learned that, while C.J. was more emotionally hurt by the actions of Allie, he was more physically hurt by the actions of Rachel. Why did he feel like Allie was being so mean to him, but didn’t mention Rachel much when he first started talking about the bullying? Because Allie’s actions left him feeling betrayed. She had been his best friend and biggest protector, until she turned on him. He never had the emotional connection with Rachel, so when she was mean to him, to a certain extent, he attributed it to her just being a jerk and a not-nice person. Rachel’s actions didn’t feel like a personal attack; Allie’s actions did.
We’re working to help C.J. understand the complicated feelings that muddied his current situation, ways to stand up for himself in the future and what it means to be a good (and bad) friend.
The school’s case is closed for now. Consequences have been issued, behavior expectations have been emphasized and Allie and Rachel know what the next steps will be if they bully C.J. again.
C.J. is starting to feel safer school, but I’m not sure he’ll ever feel as safe as he once did. There are lingering effects that I see. I worry I’ll see them forever. He surely won’t be the same boy at the end of fifth grade that he was at the start of fifth grade. I didn’t expect him to be exactly the same, but I didn’t expect him to be a dimmer version of himself.
I went through this in my life too and I was praying it would never happen to CJ. I was hoping by now people would be more enlightened, but it seems in the last year or so the hatred of us who are different has gotten out of hand. Still, parents should keep their prejudices away from their children. You all are in my prayers.
Tell CJ that he has a large group here I. W Missouri cheering for him. Allie has been brainwashed by her parents who are misguided. Let him know that there are large numbers of churches who disagree with her parents. Hugs to all of you for baring your souls.
I hate that I’m finally reading reading this chapter in his life. I know exactly what he is dealing with because I have e an 8th grade son Who has already went thru this situation. I have been following your post and since my son is older It was if I was reading about my own son and his past adventures. Pre teens and early teens are so mean. I’m sorry is all I can say and get ready for a battle.
Supportive thoughts! Sending supportive sparkly thoughts.
This was very hard to read what he wrote and many of the comments posted as well. I do feel his pain as i have experienced many of the things he is experiencing now. We all survived and CJ will too. He is a awesome kid with strong support. I know I down own this but i want to give this song to CJ anyways and to all of us who are unique in our own special way.
its ‘This is Me’ from the Greatest Showman on Earth, I think this is the best version of this song
Unfortunatley CJ is coming into the middle school years and after raising six children I believe they were the worst when it came to drama and bullying. HS leveled out and one of my youngest daughter’s best friends is gay. Everyone knows he is and nobody cares.
When my youngest was bullied she tried to ignore it but I finally made her realize that trying to ignore them gives them the green light to continue. We had an amazing support staff at the school and they worked diligently until the bullying stopped. Kids that are bullied are so afraid if they say something it is going to make it worse but CJ is already being tormented so bad and it makes me sad too.
You guys hang in there and let CJ know that he inspires me!!
I’m hungry right now, so my comments are relating to when CJ’s sandwich was ruined. How on earth did someone (a teacher) NOT notice what was going on? I agree with others that 5th grade is the start of the drama, so now is the time to put on your armor and be ready for battle.
I hope CJ can realize that, while all this meanness may outwardly be about him being gay, that at the same time it is not exactly that. I’ve seen girls (particularly at the same age) turn on other girls in exactly the same way, just “because” they decided to. And when it happens, it can be just as awful as what CJ has experienced. (I have less experience of boys at this age… partly because at CJs age I talked my teacher into letting me stay in and read during recess, etc. In other words, I hid.) What Allie has chosen to let herself become… for whatever reason… is so sad, and maybe she’ll realize that at some point. But for now I hope and pray that CJ will be safe, and know that he is fabulous, and find the sparkle-place again real soon… with a new depth of resilience. Love to you all!
I just realised how much this bullying of CJ deeply affects all us, including his supporters. The bullies power and influence is very real and very dangerous. I guess that’s why they do it and they like making someone else’s life a misery. Reading about the attacks against CJ creates anxiety, distress and an increased heart rate for what he is enduring. We feel his pain because many of us were bullied at school. So many of us want to comfort and assure CJ, who we love and respect very much, that things will get better. The problem is, the getting away from bullies is often far into the future which is no help to CJ right now. In Lori’s previous post I recall her saying that CJ and his family had got used to the stares, sniggers and comments from strangers. That in itself is bullying and completely unacceptable. Bullying is such a primitive, animalistic form of behaviour. I’m thankful that many of us have no desire to bully anyone. How do we stop bullies wanting to bully and how do we resolve all of the effects of being bullied?
1. We take seriously the impact bullying has on human beings – more often than not people dismiss this impact. Many parents, never mind teachers and school institutions fail to take it seriously and therefore do nothing about it. Thankfully CJ’s family is the best and his school is listening. But surely his teacher has seen him being bullied and not done anything about it.
2. How do we eradicate bullying? – mariner2mother says in her post above that empathy training worked well at her school. Also bullying workshops have a good impact. Bullying shouldn’t be inevitable. We are finally seeing lots of people working towards eradicating it in schools. In the UK we have BullyingUK and many other similar websites that offer advice and support. Of course a big problem is that your president and his staff are bullies which gives power to bullies everywhere. When some schools reneged on their transgender protections this gave the green light to bullying that had previously been silent.
3. How do we resolve the effects of bullying? – Obviously love, especially from our family is the first step. Counselling and therapy help to get our feelings out in the open. Some alternative therapies are said to repair psychological damage, I must try some out myself. I too have been badly damaged although you wouldn’t guess if you met me. Perhaps we also need to learn how to nullify the bullies power. Are there workshops that teach this. The old ways of dealing with bullies were only effective if you were good at fighting. Not everyone is and anywy, how do you fight a group of people? Some would say fighting back is inappropriate but every person has the legal right to defend themselves.
The only way is to eradicate bullying at source. Respect everyone regardless of their perceived difference with empathy, compassion and love.
Wishing you all the very best always xxxx
This is the hardest thing I’ve read- I’ve always thought you were amazing and C.J. was a truly wonderful child. This breaks my heart and makes me actually cry- and extremely angry for C.J.
One day I hope no child has to go through this. Trailblazers like C.J. Have it do hard.
Love so much love your way. X
This is very difficult to read. One has to empathize. I really wish there were good and permanent solutions but not in my lifetime. Hopefully in CJ’s. Eventually he will find those he is comfortable with and can trust fully. But how does one explain to a child? He’s so lucky to have his family.
Dear CJ,
You are loved. You are brave. You are fabulous. Bullying says more about them than it does you. A kind good heart is priceless. You will make amazing friends and have friendships that people who are unkind do not. I think it is very sad that people will miss out on your amazing friendship because they have been taught to discriminate. Big hugs CJ.
Much love from Australia.
Cannot believe that is happening to CJ. Those girls, especially Allie, need to have some serious consequences for their actions, but more importantly, the parents need some education regarding the treatment of people in general. They should be ashamed of themselves. It makes me angry and sad. I just want to give CJ a hug…
As the mother of a boy with invisible disabilities, who has experienced bullying as well, my heart hurts for you and CJ. One thing one of our local schools recently did was an empathy exercise. Studies have shown teaching empathy through exercises reduces bullying in schools significantly. As much as it really hurt CJ, I’m so very impressed that he’s able to speak up about it. Because one of my son’s issues is anxiety, I didn’t realize the extent of some of the bullying he experienced until years after the fact.
Dear CJ,
When I was in the 7th grade I was bullied, and the emotional teasing was so bad that my stomach would hurt. Not going to lie. It was rough, and I think what you are going through is even rougher. I’m willing to bet that your bullies are actually very jealous of you.
Please know that there is a wonderful community pulling for you. Yes, this stinks right now, but there is so much beauty in life, and you have an amazing family there for you. Being resilient makes you a strong person.
Now I am a high school teacher, and I wish I could have you in my classroom because I would be your advocate, just as I advocate for all my students.
Sending love and light to your fabulous self and family,
Teri
Lori, he will forever be bright and he has the courage of a lion. Fifth grade isn’t easy and kids are cruel. I’d say he handled it all really well. I give CJ a lot of credit. If he ever wants to email me he can. He’s an amazing young man. Be forever proud of him.
I teach 5th grade. Kids are harsh. Awful even. The notes I find. The conversations we have. The real deal is going down at age 10. It’s more than rough. It’s scary. I fear for my own gender-nonconforming kiddo who will experience this soon enough… I hope not… but reality is well… reality. I do what I can as a teacher. I call the parents and have the hard talks and really, I still struggle with WHAT ELSE because some of these kids were raised by the bullies themselves. 😦
Middle school years were hell for me. I had selective mutism and couldn’t fight back. I even refused to go to school at all for the last half of 8th grade. Even though the daily bullying felt so normal, part of me knew it was wrong for anyone to be treated that way. I even wrote the president (George Bush at that time) but bullying wasn’t seen as a big deal back then. I can’t say that bullying is the reason I am so messed up today because there are many reasons, but it sure didn’t help. I’m glad that teachers are finally taking the issue seriously, rather than sending the victim to the school counselor because they aren’t making friends. Just sad it was too late for me.
I would suggest asking CJ if there are any other kids in the class who are nice, who he might like to befriend. Maybe a quiet kid who also has trouble making friends. Then contact the kid’s mother and ask if the kids can get together outside of school hours. I think it would be easier for CJ to make a new friend outside of that hostile environment, on his own turf where he feels more comfortable.
I’m sorry. 5th grade was awful for me as well, it seems like you guys have a much more responsive school than I did. I’m glad of that.Hang tight C.J it will get better.
Love to CJ and his wonderful family
It is extremely heartbreaking that Cj (and your family) have had to go through this horrible situation. I hope Cj can find a new friend who will help him feel safe at school again and not so alone. I wish parents wouldn’t teach hate and cruelty to their children. We need more love in the world, not more hate. My thoughts are with you as you attempt to love Cj through this very difficult and emotional time in his life.
Thank God for CJ’s courage! How awful that this is happening in 5th grade. It shows how much work remains to be done to teach basic kindness.
Even if his light appears dimmer to you, please know it never goes out or away. We who go through this just learn to shield it for our protection, which does make it seem dimmer. But it is there and it will find its way back to full expression sooner or later. Mine was dimmed until college when it exploded in a universe of color and art. And now I use it to help others.
I don’t know if you and CJ will attend this year’s RuPaul’s DragCon up in LA (May 11 weekend, very family friendly) but if you do, please come by the booth of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. It will be my honor to give you both free T-shirts and a glitter blessing.
With love for you both,
Sister Unity
My heart truly aches for what C.J. (and you’re whole family) has been going through. C.J. is such an amazing, bright light in this world and it saddens me that anyone would try to dim that light. C.J., please continue to always shine. You are amazing and this will get better!!! ✌️ peace to ALL !
I was bullied all through school and am so glad CJ has you standing up for him. I hope he makes new and even better friends soon.
This is incredibly upsetting. However, I’m glad that CJ’s teacher and school administrators have appropriately investigated and taken corrective action, instead of turning a blind eye.
I hope CJ continues to find the courage to develop new friends, continue to be himself, and show indifference to his bullies. Continuing to develop self-confidence will be one of CJ’s greatest assets. Nobody messed with me for being openly gay in high school in the ’90s because I carried myself with confidence.
That hurts to read. With my own children still so young I don’t yet know what it is like to have to stand by while the world rolls over them. I know what it feels like when they’re sick, though- I wish I could take all of their pain and suffering onto myself and let them love life, pain-free.
But then I remind myself of something, and it’s something I’ll likely have to continue reminding myself for some time: a story of a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis. When we see an animal suffering, or a baby bird flapping on the ground because it wasn’t quite ready to fly but tried to anyway, we have this parental/compassionate urge to care for the animal and make things…easier. The same can be said for watching the metamorphosis of a caterpillar into a butterfly. If you were to see a butterfly struggling to emerge from its cocoon and decide to help it out, tear open the cocoon and let it spread its wings, you’d actually be killing it. The butterfly has to fight, it has to struggle and break free of the cocoon if it is ever going to be strong enough to live on its own. CJ is the caterpillar, and that chrysalis, in a way, is the vicious cocktail of public(?) school and adolescence. Just remind yourself that at the end of all of this, when CJ is older, CJ will be stronger than his classmates, more resilient, and better prepared for the road ahead.
I know that doesn’t make the present any easier to comprehend or wade through, but I can tell from your blog that you are a hell of a coach and mother. CJ will get through this, with you in his corner (and half the internet, apparently) and emerge as a brilliantly beautiful butterfly someday, soaring on those big beautiful wings, all on his own.
I am really sorry about this turn of events. I hope things will get better for C.J..
This makes me so hurt and angry. I have a sparkle son who is beautiful and brilliant. Ivan shared CJ’s light and pictures of you and your family with my little guy so he knows that he is not alone. He is normal, and other kids like the same things he likes. My little guy wants to meet CJ and show him his favorite pink wig to see what CJ thinks. He is radiant when he says that. To see CJ hurt like this is so devastating, and a reality check that our kids face things that they shouldn’t have to face just for being themselves. There is a lot of love for CJ up here in our home, and we are so grateful for what your entire family has done for ours.
I love that you are such a great mom. Lots of love to you and your family, especially your sparkle son.
OMG, I’m crying big huge tears after reading this. I’m so so sorry, C.J. Mama, I can’t even imagine how hard it was to type that letter. My heart is broken for all of you. Sending so much love.
Thanks for sharing this update. I was very upset for CJ (and his family) when I read the February post about how hurt he has been, especially by his “best friend.” I am a 75 year-old gay man who came out fairly late in my life (48) and didn’t go through the stuff that young gay people (or people merely suspected of being gay) but I cried when I read the February post, and I am close to tears as I read this today. I can’t really imagine what his experiences feel like, except that it is awful. I’m sure it is especially hard to reassure CJ that it will get better when he was so happy and accepted so well up until recently. Then I remember that Gay Pride “season” is about to start again, and I hope CJ again gets to experience the fun and safety of Pride as he did last year.
This makes me so mad! I was bullied a lot in school. For different reasons, but the end results are the same. It has affected my entire life and I have worked hard to undo the damage. CJ, you are the better person and someday you will know this! It sounds like you have been doing everything you can to protect yourself without stooping to their level. Someday, they might think about how they treated you and feel guilty. You will not always feel this bad and you will make true friends, I promise!
I’m heartbroken to hear C.J. has gone through this. My boys are all small and I’ve worried every year that they would be bullied. 7th grade was bad when a friend told one of my sons” it would be better if he killed himself “ thankfully we found out and diverted the problem and stopped the bullying. I hope things can be better for C.J. He is one remarkable young man and deserves the best of friends.
I find myself feeling both angry and heartbroken reading this. Doesn’t the school have some restorative justice programs or counselors who could work with Allie and Rachel and whoever else is bullying CJ? Punishing the girls won’t stop the problem. The girls need counseling to help them understand what is causing them to want to bully CJ and help them to realize the terrible pain they are causing CJ. Ugh! This is unbelievably frustrating and painful to hear. My heart goes out to you and CJ.
You are loved…
This hurts my heart. Bullying in 5th grade made my child hate school. Attendance has been a constant problem since then. They genuinely feel so sick from stress that a 5 day week is nearly impossible. I feel for C.J., but also for you, watching him suffer through this. I hope it ends at some point. My child has never re-developed their love for school, so we are just gritting our teeth waiting for graduation, with no “fun” extracurriculars. Not even GSA, because one of their enemies has ruined even that supposedly “safe” space. It is exhausting trying to navigate a system that does not consider mental health as illness. I hope C.J. is able to find new and better friends, the kid who love to see hi shine.
I’m so, so sorry. This is heartbreaking. 4th & 5th grade were the WORST for my Charlie (AMAB, trans, female presenting, they/them pronouns). I know this helpless feeling all too well. Surprisingly, middle school has been a bit gentler (so far) than 4th & 5th. Seems to me like upper elementary school grades have replaced middle school grades with regard to mean kids. Charlie is my youngest of 3, and for all 3 of my kids, 4th & 5th were more of a roller coaster than 6-8th grades/middle school. Sending lots of virtual hugs, love, support, and glitter from the east coast. Hang in there, Mama Bear. 💖
I’m heartbroken to hear that CJ had to go through this. I know your strong family will get him through this dark time. We’re rooting for you!
My heart aches for C.J. Nothing I say right now can help him. But he should know (you should know) that he’s not alone. Today my daughter told me a classmate told her she couldn’t have two moms. Her response was to ask him to give her a really, really, really good reason why. When he said ‘because’ she said that’s a really really bad reason. I wish I could bubble wrap our children so they don’t hear and face these behaviors. I wish I could let C.J. know how angry I am for him and how many people are in this corner. Sending love and light to your whole family.
When I was in the 6th grade, I was pushed down a flight of stairs and fractured my tailbone.
So sad to know that stuff like this is still going on.
Oh CJ, I wish I could give you a hug right now. I am so sorry.
I’m so so sorry. Sending lots of love. My almost 11 year old son “thinks boys are cute and will probably marry one.” He does not stare this with friends but all the kids still know he may be “different” then them. We have had about 2 bullies per school tear since 3rd grade. And one was a close friend. It’s hard. We measure our good times in weeks. This week happens to be a good week. His school is great and supportive. But much like C.J., he tries for a while to handle it by himself and then by the time we step in and help fix it it has already taken a number on him. What keeps me going is knowing that he is so loved by his parents and the rest of his extended family and his newest closest gal pals. Thank you for your honesty, it had been a lifesaver this past year.
That makes me so angry. Have those mean girl parents spoken with you and your husband?
That letter is HUGE. For CJ to stand up for himself so articulately and powerfully is massive. The short-term results sound okay. But the long-term results will be fantastic. CJ has learned how to self-advocate. He’s learned that words have force. Most importantly, he has learned to be in touch with his feelings. By not burying them, he is fully human. And what a human being he is.
CJ, I wish I could give you the biggest hug right now! You are such a fabulous person and I am sorry that they have been so rude and hurtful. I hope that your heart heals swiftly. I know you will find better, truer friends very soon!
I am so sorry this has happened. My heart goes out to you.
At the risk of zeroing in on something other than the point of the post, I noticed that in his letter, CJ specifically identifies as gay. Is that a new development? I may just be misremembering, but I don’t recall seeing that in the past.