My Gender Creative Son’s First Pride

“That was one of the best days of my life. Thank you so much for taking me,” C.J. said as Matt tucked him into bed for the night.
Most kids say that to their parents after a day at an amusement park. Not our kid. He said it after we took him to his first Pride.
On Wednesday, we told C.J. that we were taking him to the local Pride on Saturday. His level of excitement was unprecedented. He’d seen pictures of Pride and, with all the visual rainbow-ness, he’d been asking to go for the last year.
I told him that we needed to make signs. We did need signs, but mostly it was a project to keep him busy for a few summer hours.
The night before Pride, C.J. laid out his outfit. He woke up at the crack of dawn the next day to get ready. And, even though we didn’t plan to leave the house until 10:15 a.m., he started contouring his face at 8 a.m.
We arrived before the parade got started and, admittedly, the vibe wasn’t initially all rainbows and glitter. The parade got a late start and, from where we were sitting, C.J. couldn’t see the festival area I told him about. He was a little worried that he’d gotten his Pride hopes up too high.
He watched the parade pass by. As with all new things, he observed quietly before letting himself go and clapping and jumping for the goodies being thrown by the parade participants. As the parade ended, we followed it to the festival.
“I loved the parade. I wish it was longer. And next year I want to be in it for sure. Who knows, I may even be in drag in the parade next year,” C.J. said as we walked.
The festival was everything C.J. hoped it would be and then some. There were free things, candy, games and contests. He also noticed that there were a lot of condoms. C.J. was also a big hit at the festival.
“People kept stopping me saying ‘always be who you are. Never change. You’re so awesome.’ And, I took so many pictures with people,” he said smiling.
My sweet, fabulous, rainbow boy has never received so many compliments. He’s used to getting stares and whispers when we’re out in public. He’s not used to getting the smiles, hugs and encouragement he received at Pride.
When it was time to go, he didn’t want to leave and offered to stay at Pride by himself. He said he would ride home in a taxi. We said no.
We stopped to eat on the way to our car and I asked C.J. what he liked best about Pride.
“I liked the vibe. I liked all the colors. But, most of all, I liked all of the people. Nobody judges anybody. You can just be who you want to be. There should be Pride every week, because it’s so much fun,” he explained.
Pride is such a beautiful festival. I’ve never been to one, but I’d imagine it is a huge self esteem boost to see and interact with so many people that are like C.J. Glad he was able to attend. ❤
Lucky guys, I missed all the Prides this year, I am hoping to make to the SD pride in a few weeks. I am glad you all had a great time! HAPPY PRIDE!!!!!!!
I remember my first pride. I was forty and had just started appearing in public in skirts and blouses. It was one of the best days of my life. It’s so wonderful that CJ can experience it being who he is at such a young age, He is truly blessed!
That’s so wonderful. We took our kids to their first Pride day this past weekend as well. My youngest is transgender and was so excited to go. The city didn’t get the funding they normally do this year so there wasn’t really a parade. That was sad to see but everyone around who came out cheered and was greeting us with “Happy Pride day!” We took in the different booths and vendors, picked up some flags, stickers, stick-on tattoos and pins, and just let our kids soak up the atmosphere. We live in the Vancouver, BC are so there is a huge Pride parade in August we can also go to. Even if we don’t go to it at least now they’ve experienced a quieter but still cool day where everyone is supportive, happy and free to be themselves without judgment.
Lori, You and your husband are AMAZING and your kids are lucky to have you. You should teach. parenting classes. Cheers and HAPPY PRIDE !!!!
Sounds like an awesome day for C.J.! I love the signs the 3 of you made 🙂
Pride is always a good time. Always.
Your first Pride is so amazing! Yay and excited to see CJ in the next one! 🙂 Love PRIDE month!
Lovely
So glad it was a fun time for all.
It looked like an amazing day. Love your signs.
That’s cool, just take my feels….all of them. Love you all, so proud of all of you.
XOX, Helena
How to explain to young’uns just how magical this is- that the tears I shed are mostly joy at living this long. With that ever-present sadness. So many people denied this acceptance. Too many kids who never felt so much love.
Love, love, love, love, love….
Took my 6 year old gender creative little guy to the D.C. Pride parade and march and he felt the same way. What an amazing experience for our kids to feel celebrated and accepted. He wore a rainbow bikini and of course lots of sparkly makeup. I held a sign that said “I refuse to be my child’s first bully.” Love my beautiful boy!
I cry at every post. Your son is amazing and beautiful and a butterfly! I can’t wait to see what great things he accomplishes later in life. Kudos for great parenting!
I love your family! It’s so great to see your journey with your very sparkly “CJ”… Glad he had such a wonderful day!
This is beautiful!!!❤️💛💚💙💜
I have tears in my eyes reading this! My son is 10 and gender creative. CJ’s statement, “But, most of all, I liked all of the people. Nobody judges anybody. You can just be who you want to be” My son needs to feel that love and acceptance. Thank you for inspiring me to take my guy!
No fair making me cry first thing in the morning!
❤️💛💚💙💜 I’m up for pride every week! No, make that everyday! Happy pride!
You are not Parents of the Year. You are Parents of the Century.
THAT LOOKS AWESOME. I’m so jealous of everyone that went! I wanted to go but… you know…